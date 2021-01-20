I-TEAM: What to expect when calling City of Cleveland’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM dialed in to a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline to investigate what you hear about your chances of getting in line for a shot.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health set up the hotline to answer your questions about the vaccine.

We called an hour after people 80 years old and older were able to start getting the vaccine from the City of Cleveland, yet the hotline said the City had already run out of vaccine for that age group.

A recording says, “Demand is high.” And, “Doses provided to people in 1B age 80 and above are no longer available.”

We spoke to a person taking calls on the hotline and asked about doses “no longer available” on the first day. We were told the City had received so few doses of the vaccine for its oldest seniors, all of the doses had been scheduled for people even before the very first shot in that age group.

The I-TEAM also went to the site where the shots were given on Wednesday, and folks we met there said they signed up early when they heard about the chance to get the shots after talking to friends and the Department of Aging.

“It’s important because of my age and medical issues I have,” Shirley Calhoun said.



“On a scale of one to ten its an 11. I’m 87 years old,” Thomas Stratton-Crooke said.



A woman we spoke with on the City Hall hotline told us that Cleveland had been given just 200 doses of the vaccine for people over 80 years old.

But, we’ve learned the City has about 10,000 to 15,000 people in that age group. So, when will the rest of those folks be able to get a shot?

The hotline couldn’t tell us when the City would get more of the vaccine for seniors. The City is building a waiting list.

The people getting a shot in the first group went home feeling lucky.

Callers to the hotline don’t even know when they’ll be able to get in line.

The phone number to the hotline is 216-664-2222. A recording on the hotline refers people to vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find out where else they can get the shots.