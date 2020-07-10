I-TEAM: What deputies fired into the crowd at demonstrators during protest

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a breakdown of what Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputies fired into a crowd of demonstrators in May as a protest turned rowdy and eventually erupted into riots.

*Watch our video above to see what police choppers saw during the riots in downtown Cleveland*

A list provided by the county includes “an approximate…500 rounds” of pepper-ball, typically a ball filled with an irritant used in pepper spray. Plus, 17 “Hand Toss CS Canisters” and 9 “Hand Toss OC Canisters” with tear gas and the irritant used in pepper spray.

One man walking away from the demonstration ended up losing an eye after he apparently got hit by a bean bag fired by law enforcement. The County did not provide a number of bean bags fired by deputies citing an “ongoing investigation.” The I-TEAM reported earlier one deputy now has been reassigned and state agents are handling the investigation.

Deputies fired “less lethal” munitions into the crowd which pressed up to the doors of the Justice Center. The crowd moved down the block after a peaceful protest against police use of force sparked by the death of George Floyd, a man killed in the custody of Minneapolis Police.

The list of munitions provided by the County also includes 23 rounds of “40 MM Launcher Projectiles”, 71 rounds of “FN303 Launcher Projectiles”, 5 “Hand Toss Stinger Grenades”, 3 “Hand Toss Smoke Canisters”, and 9 “Hand Toss OC Canisters.”

The I-TEAM has reported Cleveland Police also used pepper spray and other similar munitions to try to hold back and break up the crowd, and not long after the disturbance began, Cleveland Police ran out of what they had. They then had to send an officer across town to get a new supply.

The I-TEAM has requested records from Cleveland police.

And, the city says police are still doing a review of how officers handled everything that day from the first protest to the demonstration outside the Justice Center to hours of looting and rioting.

More than 100 people ended up arrested for rioting and looting and violating a curfew. Those cases are just starting to move through City, County, and Federal Court.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: