I-Team: Watch the video that got Cleveland officers fired for drinking on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what got four Cleveland Police officers fired for drinking on duty and in uniform.

And the video comes to light just as the officers are fighting to get their jobs back.

You see drinks served to officers at a table in a bar, and the video shows the officers in the bar for more than an hour.

It happened last September at the 49th Street Tavern just outside the city limits in Cuyahoga Heights.

Last month, Cleveland Police fired officers John Jarrell, Matthew Dates, Anthony Miranda and Kevin Kiesner.

City Hall just released the video after the I-Team requested the internal investigation.

The officers worked in the 4th District, one of the busiest and most violent sections of the city.

Police radio tape reveals a busy night for police as officers stopped at the bar.

During the time officers sat down there, the video shows many other customers sat down at the bar and left.

Records show at least one of the officers involved drank alcohol, then left to handle a call from police radio, then went back to the bar.

The group included a training officer and a young officer he was supervising. That video now released as the patrolmen have taken steps to try to get back on the force. They want their jobs back. Through the police union, they’ve filed to have an appeal heard by an arbitrator. The process is just beginning, and it could take many, many months.

“They know they did wrong. They want to show they can be good officers in the community going forward,” police union president Jeff Follmer said last month.

Last year, we met a citizen who’d called police for trouble during the time those officers were at the bar. She told us, at the time, “It’s sad. That’s not good, not good at all. We solved it by ourselves. By the time they got here, it was over.”

The union has argued the officers should have been suspended with a last chance agreement, an agreement that says they would lose their jobs if they messed up again.

The video reveals the officers sitting in a bar and in uniform, so they didn’t try to hide.

But what the cameras captured ended their careers — at least for now.

