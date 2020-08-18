I-Team: Watch as drone captures street racing danger in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Neighborhood leaders have turned to the FOX 8 I-Team hoping to stop what they consider a growing danger from cars racing in the street.

One activist has used a drone to record the street racing. And, a witness sitting inside his house has recorded the sound of engines gunning.

It’s happening week after week. Sometimes even night after night around East 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue in Cleveland.

Video even shows Cleveland police breaking up the crowd, but the cars keep coming back to race again.

Kathy McDonald said, “I’m afraid that somebody’s gonna get hurt. There’s no regard for any other traffic, or anything else.”

Activists admit street racing has gone on forever, but they say, in their part of town, never quite like this.

Gary Scofinsky says dozens of cars gathered right outside his door.

“It seems like there’s more of them coming. It’s like, they’re spreading the word,” he says. “I’m just scared that there might be violence one night, or an accident, serious accident. Somebody might get killed.”

The folks fed up with the racing in the streets fully realize Cleveland police have also been dealing with a big spike in violent crime. And, consider what happened two miles away. A woman ended up shot and killed after she confronted a driver speeding past. Speeding as kids were playing.

And back in June, near E 55th Street and Chester Avenue, a man died after he got hit when three vehicles raced in broad daylight. In that case, police say the driver took off, but officers later arrested him.

And, a few years ago on the west side, two cars street racing crashed and killed a man in a wheelchair.

Cleveland Police released a statement. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia wrote, “The Cleveland Division of Police continues to respond to complaints of street racing and reminds the public that this activity is both illegal and dangerous. Officers have and will continue to issue citations for these offenses. Anyone with information regarding illegal riding activity is encouraged to contact law enforcement. The bureau of traffic is proactive in interdicting these types of activities.”

Still, Kathy McDonald wants to see more from police.

“It’s been an ongoing problem. Something needs to be done,” she says.

