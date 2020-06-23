Watch as a driver slams into RTA bus, walks away

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video of a hit-and-run driver plowing into an RTA bus. The driver walked away from the scene, and he still hasn’t been found.

The incident happened last month one morning just before dawn in Shaker Heights. It left three people hurt.

Security cameras on the bus captured what happened from multiple angles. You see the passengers jolted and reacting. And you see the car barreling into the backside of the bus.

RTA bus footage

A caller to 911 said: “And this guy’s flying down, just smacked into an RTA bus. He smacked into the bus. The bus was turning. The guy’s walking away now. The guy’s walking away.”

Another caller said, “A car hit an RTA bus. Guy just walking away.”

Weeks after the crash, Shaker Heights police are still trying to identify that driver. They say they spoke to the owner of the car. But someone else had been driving at the time of the crash. And detectives still do not have that person’s name.

One caller to 911 also said, “The guy flying down in the car was going probably, probably close to 100 (mph).”

The video shows the force of the crash was violent. Much more than a slight tap.

Police say they have an investigator assigned to the case.

If you have a tip to help solve the mystery surrounding this, call Shaker Heights police.

