I-Team: Warrant issued for suspect accused of setting fire during Cleveland riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police and the FBI are identifying suspects caught on surveillance video and in pictures from the May 30 riots downtown.

That afternoon, people had gathered to demonstrate against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and racial inequalities.

Some people in the crowd became violent.

Many downtown businesses were pillaged and police cars set on fire.

Zone cars next to building continue to burn downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SJY7JMAylZ — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) May 30, 2020

The Ohio National Guard was called in to help police the streets.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued June 15 for Timothy Goodner.

The warrant says Goodner was caught on camera setting a parking lot attendant booth on fire.

Arrest warrant issued for another suspect from last months riot downtown…man identified for starting a fire in a booth at a downtown parking lot — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 17, 2020

cases have not gone to the grand jury yet for those arrested last week in downtown rioting—take another look at suspects police still want to identity (woman w bat and group starting fire) pic.twitter.com/Nlls1kHeV2 — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 7, 2020

The booth was located at 1242 W 3rd St.

The warrant does not indicate that Goodner is in custody.

