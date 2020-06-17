I-Team: Warrant issued for suspect accused of setting fire during Cleveland riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police and the FBI are identifying suspects caught on surveillance video and in pictures from the May 30 riots downtown.
That afternoon, people had gathered to demonstrate against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and racial inequalities.
Some people in the crowd became violent.
Many downtown businesses were pillaged and police cars set on fire.
The Ohio National Guard was called in to help police the streets.
According to court documents, a warrant was issued June 15 for Timothy Goodner.
The warrant says Goodner was caught on camera setting a parking lot attendant booth on fire.
The booth was located at 1242 W 3rd St.
The warrant does not indicate that Goodner is in custody.
