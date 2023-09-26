CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a suspect in a stolen car dragging a Cleveland police officer.

Last week, the incident made headlines, and now we see what led to it. We’ve also done some digging into the background of the suspect.

Police video shows officers finding a stolen car at dawn near East 79th Street and Chester Avenue. Inside, three guys appear to be sleeping.

An officer taps the driver’s side window, opens the door and orders the driver to show his hands. He stares back until another officer reaches in and police try to handcuff him.

The officers can be heard saying, “Stop moving, stop moving, stop moving. Get out of the car, get out of the car.”

The driver responds with “Ain’t nobody even did nothing, so I’m just saying, ‘Hold on.’ I’m about to get out the car. Can I get out?”

Photo courtesy Cleveland police footage

But, then you see the driver start the car, and as police struggle with him, he starts to drive off.

An officer, still in the doorway, yells, “Watch out. Watch out…”

Another officer sees her being dragged as the car pulls away. And, he yells “Hey, get away from there. Hey, let her go!”

The officer in the doorway can be seen left on the ground as the driver makes a move with the vehicle. But, instead of getting away, he does not get far. He quickly slams into a parked police car. Then, he’s pulled out from behind the wheel.

A report shows police arrested Muurloo Bey. And, we dug into his record.

We found 10 cases in felony court dating back two decades. Cases involving stolen property, drugs, domestic violence and more. Yet, he ended up back on your streets again. The latest case before this one was filed last month in Cleveland Municipal Court. A weapons charge and a drug charge.

But, the court shows Bey released from jail with just a promise to come back to court.

Now, after this new arrest, Bey remains locked up. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors are reviewing the new case along with the one from last month. Likely to take both before a grand jury for new charges.