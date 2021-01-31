I-TEAM: University Heights police investigating after teen shot while inside his home

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot twice in the hand while inside his home Saturday evening in University Heights.

According to the department, shots were reported in the 13500 block of Cedar Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police tell the I-TEAM a suspect or suspects were shooting at the victim’s house from outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

University Heights Police Chief Dustin Rogers said he and his officers “thoughts and prayers “ are with those impacted by this incident, and they we will be “doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

At this time, officers do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call University Heights police at 216-932-1800.