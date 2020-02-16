I-TEAM uncovers new details in child porn case involving Cleveland priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch our previous report on Robert McWilliams in the video above.***

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The I-TEAM has uncovered court documents revealing the investigation of a local priest involves much more than child pornography.

Records show the investigation against Rev. Robert McWilliams also includes what Geauga County Prosecutors call “evidence of child prostitution.”

And, prosecutors say they have been looking into evidence of “hands on physical abuse.”

McWilliams currently faces one charge in Geauga County, accusing him of soliciting a picture from an underage juvenile. Prosecutors, however,state they expect the priest to face more charges soon.

The Geauga prosecutors also said in a court filing that they met with federal prosecutors to discuss the matter.

McWilliams was indicted in January in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on 21 counts.

He was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.