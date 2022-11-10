GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) –Garfield Heights Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that two people were shot. One was killed, and the other was injured.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 11200 block of Mountview Avenue.

As of 6 a.m., police remained on the scene. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

There is no word on a motive or a suspect.

