EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police have at least two people detained after reports of shots being fired in the area of E. 232nd St. and Ivan Ave. near I-90 in Euclid Sunday morning.

Police surrounded a house on Ivan looking for the suspects.

Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the Fox 8 I-Team that the two being detained are not being cooperative. Officers are still searching for a third suspect.

The chief added that so far they have no reports of anyone injured.