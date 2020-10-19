I-Team: Two inmates mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned two more inmates were released by mistake from the Cuyahoga County Jail, a problem that has occurred there repeatedly.

The latest incidents happened last weekend. One inmate was released by mistake on Friday and one on Saturday. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said one inmate is back behind bars, and the other is “expected soon.”

The county said both suspects were locked up on weapons charges. One for carrying a concealed weapon and one for having weapons while under disability, which is usually filed when someone with a felony record gets caught with a gun.

The names of the inmates were not immediately provided.

Months ago, the I-Team revealed three inmates were released in one day from the Cuyahoga County Jail. Corrections officers were disciplined in various ways and even fired for previous inmate releases that should not have happened.

After the series of inmates let out by mistake in June, Jail Administrator Rhonda Gibson said, “We believe we have a good process. It’s a matter of the process being followed.”

Related video: Jail workers punished for inmates released by mistake

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: