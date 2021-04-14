I-Team: Troopers, police, community members help save a man’s life

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, Lorain police and several community members worked together Monday to help save the life of an 18-year-old man.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dash camera video shows Trooper Michael Wearsch, with the assistance of Lorain police and several citizens, grab an 18-year-old man who wanted to jump from a bridge in downtown Lorain.

“Thankfully all those people were there,” Wearsch told the Fox 8 I-Team. “We were able to make a community effort to lift the kid over the railing and get him back on solid ground. “

Lorain Police Captain Roger Watkins, and his son, Crae, a paramedic, were off duty but saw the incident. They both ran to help.

“I grabbed his right arm as we pulled him over,” Captain Watkins said. “My son grabbed his back and we brought him up to safety and then Lorain cops got there.”

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“He was going through a crisis,” said OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago. “He didn’t realize that there are more resources and people that care about him. “

Wearsch said everyone involved just wanted to make sure the man was OK.

“Everybody there told him we were there for him,” Wearsch said. “We wanted to help.”