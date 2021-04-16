Suspected drunk driver ‘crashes’ mock crash event

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Law Enforcement set up a “Mock Crash” scene to teach teenagers about drunk drivers and before it was over the students witnessed an actual suspected drunk driving arrest.

The Health Technology students at Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center on Friday morning were taking part in the drunk driving awareness event when a man driving wildly went speeding through another part of the school parking lot.

Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures

Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures

Ashland County Sheriff Deputies were on scene and rushed over to the vehicle. The man was asked to get out of the vehicle and was given field sobriety tests. A short time later he was handcuffed and taken to jail.

Ashland sheriff officials confirmed to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that the man is being held in the jail. Charges have not yet been filed. Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell is expected to review the matter Monday.