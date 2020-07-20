I-Team: Sources confirm Cleveland police officer shot in arm, in stable condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a Cleveland police officer was shot in the arm.
It happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of E. 81 Street and Euclid Ave.
The officer was taken to University Hospitals and was in stable condition, FOP president Jeff Follmer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team. Follmer was headed to the hospital.
It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.
Officers had a house surrounded on E. 81 Street. The suspect was believed to be inside.
The street was closed from Euclid Ave. to Carnegie Ave.
Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this develping story.
