I-Team: Sources confirm Cleveland police officer shot in arm, in stable condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a Cleveland police officer was shot in the arm.

multiple law enforcement sources: cleveland police officer shot and wounded…shot in the arm…taken to University Hospitals stable condition—2000 block e 81…now stand off/ SWAT situation — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) July 20, 2020

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of E. 81 Street and Euclid Ave.

The officer was taken to University Hospitals and was in stable condition, FOP president Jeff Follmer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team. Follmer was headed to the hospital.

Cleveland police union president confirms an officer was shot early this morning. Officer in stable condition and at hospital. . No word on any arrests yet. Working to learn more. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) July 20, 2020

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

Officers had a house surrounded on E. 81 Street. The suspect was believed to be inside.

The street was closed from Euclid Ave. to Carnegie Ave.

E. 81 closed Euclid – Carnegie. https://t.co/yfDsEa9ILT — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 20, 2020

