I-Team: Shooting reported outside Cleveland fire station

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned there was a shootout outside the Cleveland fire station on East 116th Street.

Multiple people were reportedly shot and wounded at the scene. While shots reportedly went into the fire station, no firefighters were hit, the I-Team confirmed.

Two people was taken to University Hospitals in “critical condition,” Cleveland EMS confirmed, a 34-year-old man and a 48-year-old man.

