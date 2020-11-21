I-Team: Shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall leads to arrest, person taken to hospital, police say

WJW photo

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned police and agents with the state Bureau Of Criminal Investigation are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Beachwood Place Mall Saturday afternoon.

Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman tells the I-Team the shooting happened outside the mall in the parking lot near Dillard’s and Nordstrom.

One person was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital. One person was arrested.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

