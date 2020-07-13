EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department has issued a press release about a shooting involving officers early Monday morning.
Just after midnight, police say two officers investigating possible sexual misconduct at 12800 Superior Ave. at Positive Vibe Lounge.
Detectives say the officers were speaking with a possible suspect, when another man pulled out a gun.
Police say he shot at officers.
The officers drew their weapons and shot.
The suspect was hit several times.
Police say he dropped the gun and jumped a fence to run away but collapsed in a nearby parking lot.
The suspect is in critical condition at the hospital.
No officers were injured.
State agents with the Bureau of Investigation are assisting East Cleveland police.
If you have any information, call police at (216)681-2162.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- I-Team: More than 500 mask, social distancing complaints in Cuyahoga County
- I-Team: Shooting involving officers in East Cleveland started with sexual misconduct investigation
- Group holds press conference against display and sale of Confederate flag at Lorain County Fair
- 2-year-old girl shot and killed in Lorain, 2 others injured
- Disney won’t give you a picture from your ride if you don’t wear a mask