I-Team: Shooting involving officers in East Cleveland started with sexual misconduct investigation

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department has issued a press release about a shooting involving officers early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, police say two officers investigating possible sexual misconduct at 12800 Superior Ave. at Positive Vibe Lounge.

Positive Vibe Social Lounge

Detectives say the officers were speaking with a possible suspect, when another man pulled out a gun.

Police say he shot at officers.

State agents assisting East Cleveland police with an officer involved shooting that happened early this morning outside a bar. Suspect taken to hospital. Officers are OK. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) July 13, 2020

The officers drew their weapons and shot.

The suspect was hit several times.

Police say he dropped the gun and jumped a fence to run away but collapsed in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect is in critical condition at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

State agents with the Bureau of Investigation are assisting East Cleveland police.

If you have any information, call police at (216)681-2162.

