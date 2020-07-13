1  of  4
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
WATCH NOW: Newsfeed Now
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

I-Team: Shooting involving officers in East Cleveland started with sexual misconduct investigation

News

by: Talia Naquin,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department has issued a press release about a shooting involving officers early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, police say two officers investigating possible sexual misconduct at 12800 Superior Ave. at Positive Vibe Lounge.

Positive Vibe Social Lounge

Detectives say the officers were speaking with a possible suspect, when another man pulled out a gun.

Police say he shot at officers.

The officers drew their weapons and shot.

The suspect was hit several times.

Police say he dropped the gun and jumped a fence to run away but collapsed in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect is in critical condition at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

State agents with the Bureau of Investigation are assisting East Cleveland police.

If you have any information, call police at (216)681-2162.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral