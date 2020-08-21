I-TEAM: See what was found in city garages instead of on your streets

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found the City of Cleveland spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring in special equipment to clean up neighborhoods, but now we’re investigating to find out if your tax dollars are being wasted.

The city leased 8 “claw” trucks to collect big junk such as old furniture and tires and more. The equipment allows workers to clean up without having to handle the junk due to the coronavirus.

Yet, we’ve discovered the trucks spend a lot of time parked in city garages not getting used.

Multiple sources say the equipment often sits parked due to short-staffing. We’re told the Division of Waste struggles to keep enough garbage trucks on the road, and so the division also struggles to keep the special equipment running too.

Friday, the I-TEAM found the Division of Waste had just one of the leased trucks out on the streets.

Meantime, we found a mattress, a TV, other furniture lining the streets just outside Regent Park on the east side.

Sonyette Callahan-Burrell told us junk like that can sit there for months.

“I think this is a waste of taxpayer dollars. I think the City of Cleveland is beautiful and has potential to be more beautiful f people would use the resources that are in place with our tax dollars,” she said.

“I believe it could possibly be another waste of taxpayer money,” said Councilman Brian Kazy.

The I-TEAM found the city even using equipment it already had instead of what it brought in with upwards of a half-million bucks.

All of it leaves the Councilman annoyed.

“We were assured by the Administration when we passed the legislation to release the funds, we would have the people trained and able to run these trucks,” he said.

When we went to the office at a city garage, we found no one in charge available to answer any questions. So, the I-TEAM contacted City Hall looking for someone to explain why we keep finding trucks you paid for sitting in a garage parked.

And, what will be done about it?

Later, a City Hall spokesperson issued a statement saying, “The trucks and heavy equipment in question are used regularly as part of the Division of Waste Collections’ operations. These include, but are not limited to, bulk-pickup, removal of illegal dumping and vacant lot clean-up. The Division is fully staffed and is not in need of drivers or waste collectors.”

Yet, we checked three different days and we found trucks sitting idle.

And back in that neighborhood around Regent Park, people ask why do they still have to wonder when the junk left in front of homes or dumped on the corner will get picked up?

“Can you all please step your game up?” said one resident.



“If it was your neighborhood wouldn’t you make sure the trash is picked up?” said Sonyette Callahan-Burrell.

