ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a substitute teacher has been taken off the job in Rocky River after what she said to a student.

And, now, a parent is speaking out, saying her child was the target of a racial slur.

Other kids said they also heard the comment. The substitute has been told she won’t be coming back to the Rocky River City School District.

It happened earlier this month at Rocky River Middle School.

A 13-year-old African-American student reported the substitute said to him, “She’s been around my kind,” and, “She knows how we act.”

Other students confirmed that.

The school district pulled the teacher out of class, sent her home and decided she won’t work there again.

But the student’s mother believes parents everywhere should be aware of what happened.

“I was shocked. She didn’t see a person that day. She saw a person with brown skin and she decided to call him out on that,” Janet Lloyd told the I-Team.

“I’m grateful she’s not coming back. But where is she now? Someone needs to keep up with this to find out where she’s going, so it doesn’t happen to another student,” Lloyd added.

The district released a statement, saying:

On February 2, 2023, the Rocky River City School District was made aware of a substitute teacher ‘being mean to and making inappropriate comments’ toward a student. After investigating the claims, the substitute teacher admitted to making the comments. The substitute teacher was immediately escorted off school grounds and has been officially excluded from working as a substitute teacher within the district.

The substitute teacher worked for an outside agency.

School records show the teacher claimed she made her comments referring to the student being a class clown.

But, the kids and the district didn’t buy that.