ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that a Rocky River police officer assigned to the high school has been placed on paid administrative leave while an independent investigator is reviewing an alleged “possibility of inappropriate behavior. “

A message sent to parents by the Rocky River Superintendent says school officials were notified on July 25 and reported the matter to the Rocky River Police Department. The police department asked for an independent investigator.

“The RRPD informed us that preliminary information provided by the investigator included information that the SRO engaged in conduct that was contrary to his responsibilities as an SRO,” the Superintendent wrote in the statement. “ We agree with that determination, and he will no longer serve as an SRO in the district. “

Police union attorney Adam Chaloupka said in a statement to the I TEAM,

“The OPBA is aware that an independent investigation by an agency outside of Rocky River is underway but not yet concluded. However, after preliminary discussions with investigators, we do not believe evidence of any criminal conduct by the officer exists. We do not know what “preliminary” information the police department provided to the school district that lead to the District’s decision to remove the officer from the school or the City to place the officer on paid administrative leave before the conclusion of the investigation. The OPBA will monitor the situation as it develops.”

Rocky River Police also issued a statement. It said, in part,

“While the investigation is not yet complete, the investigator provided preliminary information that indicates RRPD policy may have been violated. As a result, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave and removed from the role of SRO while the investigation continues.

The RRPD is committed to working with the District to provide a safe and secure educational environment for students. Patrol Officer Garth Selong has been assigned as Interim SRO at the high school. Officer Selong is a 23-year veteran of the RRPD and has served as a field training officer, K9 handler, marine patrol officer, and detective.”