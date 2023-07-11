CLEVELAND (WJW) — Investigators have taken a possible suspect into custody for questioning in the Sunday mass shooting in Cleveland, the I-Team has learned.

It happened around 2:26 a.m. on West Sixth Street in the Warehouse District. Nine people were shot and injured but were expected to be OK. Most of the victims were shot either in their legs or feet.

The warrant obtained by the I-Team states the suspect was seen “observing several victims in the Rumor Bar and Lounge.” The suspect was also seen “intentionally retrieving a firearm described as a Glock firearm with an extended magazine from the trunk of his vehicle” in a parking lot at 1299 W. 6th St.

The warrant states he “deliberately approached his victims firing shots.”

Security video obtained from Bobby George, owner of the Barley House, shows the chaotic moments following the shooting.

Dozens of people can be seen running for cover. One man appears to be shot and is limping. Cleveland police officers can be seen running toward the crowd to render aid to the victims.

“It is outrageous,” Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek said previously. “This person just didn’t care, just stood out on the street and started shooting. We are becoming a lawless city, and we are right at the very top with some of the most violent cities in the country. That is unacceptable. I won’t live like that and I don’t expect the citizens here to live like that.”

George offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.