HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a Hudson City School teacher who was placed on administrative leave Wednesday was arrested Thursday morning after his vehicle was found on school property.

Anthony Schupp, 34, was arrested by Hudson police at his home on charges of criminal trespass and inducing panic.

Officials say when Schupp was placed on administrative leave he was told not to be on school property.

When his vehicle was found Thursday on school property, police were called.

The school district did not say why he was placed on leave.

Schupp entered not guilty pleas in Stow Municipal Court Thursday.

He was released on a $2,500 personal bond and was ordered not to have any contact with Hudson City Schools. According to the court’s website, a pretrial in the matter has been set for Sept. 19, and the trial is scheduled for Oct. 17.

We have reached out to school district officials for more information, and they released this statement:

“As you probably know, we do not release information on personnel matters. There was never a threat made, or any danger to students/staff.”

Hudson police also issued this statement:

“The incident occurred while school was not in session and at no time, were any students or staff in any danger. The Hudson Police Department will continue to work closely with the school administration to address any concerns and provide reassurance to the community. This investigation is still ongoing, no other information is available at this time.”