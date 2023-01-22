MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – An officer-involved shooting happened Sunday evening, police sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Macedonia police with the investigation.

Sources say the shooting took place near a store on Aurora Road and a shot was fired.

It is not known if the suspect is injured but police confirmed the officer involved is OK.

No further information is being released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.