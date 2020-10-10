LIVE: Police investigating after child shot at home on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after receiving calls that a young child was shot at a home on the city’s east side, sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM.
The incident occurred Friday evening in the 9600 block of Cumberland Avenue.
The child was reportedly wounded, along with a young adult.
FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
