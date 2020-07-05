I-TEAM: Police investigating after 16-year-old boy shot in Cleveland

*Watch our report above on a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Cuyahoga Falls*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot.

Sources tell the I-TEAM it happened near E. 93rd St. and Union Ave. on Sunday.

The teen was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck.

An EMS supervisor said he is currently listed in serious condition.

