I-TEAM: Police investigating after 16-year-old boy shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot.
Sources tell the I-TEAM it happened near E. 93rd St. and Union Ave. on Sunday.
The teen was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck.
An EMS supervisor said he is currently listed in serious condition.
