I-TEAM: Police investigate shooting outside Cedar Point Sports Center

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting that happened outside the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky Saturday.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver told the Fox 8 I-Team that the victim and suspect are both from Cuyahoga County and were attending a basketball tournament at the facility. The two were arguing in the parking lot when an altercation occurred and the shooting took place just before noon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect, who has been identified as Mario Lacey from Euclid, fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later.

Oliver said the suspect is now in custody and is expected in court Monday. He is reportedly being charged with attempted murder.