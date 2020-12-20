I-TEAM: Organizers of Cleveland Auto Show sue I-X Center over closure

*Watch our report above on the I-X Center leasing out space to GOJO Industries.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered a lawsuit against the I-X Center filed by a group that organizes the Cleveland Auto Show.

The suit says the I-X Center broke a contract for holding the shows when the center said it was closing for good due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

And the suit points out, despite an announcement saying the center was closing, the center has since leased out part of the facility to a company for storage.

The suit was filed on behalf of The Automobile Dealers’ Educational Assistance Foundation, Inc. The suit says that organization carries out a variety of activities. And, “ADEAF also organizes and operates the Cleveland Auto Show as a promotional event.”

The lawsuit says, in part, “I-X Center materially breached the Agreement….I-X Center clearly and unequivocally expressed that it was not going to perform by, among other things, announcing that it was permanently closing the Premises on September 16, 2020.”

And, the suit says the I-X Center has broken “the terms of the Agreement… to provide access to the Premises…for the operation of the Cleveland Auto Show through 2024.”

In fact, the I-TEAM revealed in September, the I-X Center planned to close for good “After 35 years of successful operations… due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

And, since then, the lawsuit outlines how the center has leased out 700,000 square feet to GOJO Industries for storage.

While the lawsuit refers to the center closing due to the COVID pandemic, the suit does not address state and local health orders limiting large gatherings due to the outbreak.

We reached out to an I-X Center spokesperson. She responded by saying she no longer works there, but her e-mails should be getting forwarded to someone else in the organization.

Mark Koberna, the attorney filing the suit, had no comment.

The suit was filed just two weeks ago in Cuyahoga County, and it was been assigned to a judge. The I-X Center has not yet filed a response in court.

