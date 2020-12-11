Authorities shoot fugitive at Steelyard Commons; No other injuries

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Authorities shot a wanted man at Steelyard Commons Friday afternoon.

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked the fugitive to the Walmart parking lot. According to Williams, the suspect pulled a weapon and shots were fired. It happened shortly before noon.

“Our guys did a great job in making sure there was no collateral damage,” Williams said.

No one else was injured. Police did not comment on the suspect’s condition, but, according to Cleveland EMS, he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

(Photo: Darsi Ayres/FOX 8)

“They took a fugitive off the streets who was willing to put lives at risk in broad daylight in one of the busiest shopping centers in the city of Cleveland. That’s a success for our collaboration,” said Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said the man was wanted out of Pennsylvania and they previously followed him to New Mexico, where he pulled a gun on agents.

READ MORE HEADLINES, BELOW: