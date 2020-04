CLEVELAND (WJW)–The Fox 8 I-Team has learned an off-duty Cleveland police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer tells the I-Team the shooting happened around 2 p.m. near West 25th and Riverside.

Follmer says the officer is OK and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Police are expected to release more information soon. We will update this story when we learn more.