I-TEAM: Nurse caught with drugs in Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a nurse was caught with suspected marijuana in her locker inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

This comes to light just days after the county medical examiner ruled an inmate recently died in that jail from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs.

And, this comes as the county has spent many months talking about improved medical care in that jail.

The nurse worked inside the jail as an employee of MetroHealth Medical Center.

MetroHealth released a statement saying, “On Tuesday, we learned a nurse who works at the Cuyahoga County Jail possessed a small amount of marijuana in her locker. When confronted, the employee resigned in lieu of termination. The matter has been referred to law enforcement.”

County officials said the matter is under investigation.

In recent months, a group of law enforcement agencies also worked together to indict corrections officers and inmates for what they called a “criminal enterprise that smuggled illegal drugs and other contraband into the Cuyahoga County Jail.”

Four people are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: