I-Team: New video shows more of what happened when Euclid teacher was assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)-- The Fox 8 I-Team obtained new video that shows more of what happened in October when two students assaulted a Euclid teacher.

The video shows the teacher trying to separate a girl from a verbal argument. Dozens of students followed the teacher, who ended up getting assaulted by two of the students.

A Euclid police report shows the teacher was punched more than 20 times. She is still recovering from her injuries.

The students are both facing criminal charges and are due in juvenile court next week.

Euclid police say a fight happened last week between two students, and the department and school officials are working to stop the physical fights.

Euclid Schools Superintendent Chris Papouras released the following statement:

"We recognize that fights happen not only in our district but in school districts around the country. We do not condone such behavior and do take steps to curb and address it through board policy.

Euclid City Schools addresses misbehavior to the fullest extent of our ability within legal guidelines. Our code of conduct includes possible disciplinary consequences like suspension, expulsion, and referral to the Euclid Police Department.

We focus on social-emotional learning in all of our buildings. The state has recognized our district and each of our buildings for our Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports programming that addresses students where they are academically, socially and emotionally. The Ohio Department of Education recognized Euclid Schools as a "District of Distinction” for its Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program.

The vast majority of Euclid students live up to the district’s high expectations of behavior. We have numerous proactive conflict resolution programs both internally and with external community partners.

Additionally, the intentional planning of our new secondary campus includes strategic and logistical designs to create spaces for students’ academic and behavioral success."

Continuing coverage.