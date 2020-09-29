I-Team: New security fence around Justice Center in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team on Tuesday found new security fencing around the Cuyahoga County Justice Center downtown, and now we’ve learned it could stay up for months.

Fencing several feet high now wraps the building housing Cuyahoga County courts, Cleveland police headquarters and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

The fencing went up in case of trouble surrounding the presidential debate in Cleveland.

But a memo sent to court workers said the fencing could stay up at least until the end of November.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department says it has not received any indications the building will be targeted by debate protestors, but deputies want to be ready for anything since the building was heavily damaged by rioters in May.

In fact, many windows at the Justice Center have not been repaired yet, and they are still boarded up. The sheriff’s department plans to keep the fencing in place in case of chaos in the streets surrounding the upcoming presidential election. So, there’s no specific target date for taking it down.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com: