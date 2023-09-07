CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM shows Cleveland police arresting a murder suspect after a foot chase through a local Walmart store.

The video also shows officers arresting a man at gunpoint, who they suspected of being with the woman they were chasing.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

It happened last month in the Steelyard Commons shopping complex.

The video shows officers walking through the store, looking around, and “shopping” for the homicide suspect. She takes off running through the store aisles, but she does not get away.

The video shows the second suspect then getting arrested at the front door of the store.

