3 dead in Geauga County house fire, 3 others escape

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Middlefield Fire Department says three people died in a house fire in Huntsburg Township.

Officials say they received reports of a fire that started this morning just after 7 a.m. on Clay Street, where victims were possibly trapped.

Earlier, sources told the I-Team there were multiple fatalities.

Structure Fire- Mutual Aid for Ladder Truck: 11236 Clay St; Huntsburg Twp – fire in the house 07:10:02 — Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) June 5, 2021

Sources also told the I-Team three others got out of the house.

The Ohio Fire Marshal is at the scene along with other investigating agencies. The sheriff tells us he is on the way to the scene.

