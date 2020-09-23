I-TEAM: Mother who was shot while watching HS football game in Akron speaks out

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A mother of six, who was shot in the leg while watching her son and nephew play football, says she is thankful to be alive.

“This just like stopped my whole life,” said Tracy Blackmon. “But I am blessed. I am here. It could have been worse.”

The 40-year-old, who is a nurse, says due to the injury she is in constant pain, unable to walk, and must have surgery Friday.

She and her husband were at Ellet Stadium in Akron watching the game last Thursday evening when the shooting took place.

“My husband looked at me and he was like we gotta go,” Blackmon told the Fox 8 I-Team. “He told me they are shooting and we have to leave.”

She said she felt something hit her leg and at first she thought she was hit with a rock. Moments later they realized she had been shot.

Her son, who plays for East, was on the field when the shooting happened.

“The play was over and I was about to walk back and then I heard gunshots,” Darion said. “I started running. I turned back and ran to the fence. My dad was yelling to me that my mom got shot. I just found a way to get around the fence to get to her.”

Blackmon was taken to the hospital. She is now home recovering.

“It’s tough,” Blackmon said. “Now it’s like I am in pain all the time it hurts, it just hurts.”

She says two bones near her ankle were shattered and it could be a year before she is fully healed.

“I can’t go take a shower or a bath myself, and I feel like everything just stopped,” Blackmon said. “My whole life. I can’t work. I can’t take him to practice. I can’t even go see my dad now.”

Akron police have not made any arrests yet but are continuing to investigate.

A 19-year-old was also injured during the shooting. He was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

Akron Public School officials say they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe. They said they will have extra security at all games and metal detectors at the gate.

Since Blackmon is unable to work for several months, her family has started a go fund me account to help with medical costs and expenses.

