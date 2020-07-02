I-TEAM: More than 100 businesses seeking financial aid from Cleveland following riots

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The I-TEAM has learned that many businesses damaged during the riots in downtown Cleveland on May 30 are now trying to get help from the city.

A spokesperson for Cleveland City Hall told us Thursday that 100 applicants have requested funding for damage suffered that day.

Last month, Mayor Frank Jackson announced a program to help businesses that were damaged.

The mayor explained the program will offer grants up to $25,000 that can help cover gaps between repair costs and what businesses receive in insurance coverage.

City hall officials say they are currently reviewing the applications and are expected to make awards soon.

