I-TEAM: More luggage stolen from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, suspect arrested

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found another case of luggage stolen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Security video shows a suitcase recently taken by a stranger the same way we’ve seen it happen before.

Airport video released to the I-TEAM captured a man checking the flight board and wandering through the airport looking like any other traveler.

He then grabs baggage that police say did not belong to him.

A report shows the suitcase belonged to a family just getting off a flight into Cleveland.

From out-of-state, the victim told us by phone, “The first thing that ran through my mind was the airport, the airlines lost my luggage.”

He said he’d gotten delayed going down to baggage claim while waiting for a stroller. By the time he got there, that suitcase was nowhere to be found. Seemed like some big mistake until much later.

The victim got an email about something he never bought. Then it clicked — someone had stolen his luggage.

“He used one of our electronic devices in order to make purchases and to reach out to friends,” said the victim.

Cleveland Police put out a warrant and later arrested Nicholas Bosna, who is just beginning to face charges.

This case next will go before a grand jury likely for multiple felony charges.

We’ve previously reported on other luggage that’s been stolen from baggage claim. And, in some of those cases, we’ve seen thieves hit with charges and taken through court, yet they’ve ended up right back on your streets.

Those luggage theft victims have spoken out to the I-TEAM after realizing anyone can grab any bag if the owner isn’t right there to get it first.

A victim last year reacted by saying, “First of all, I was very angry. Then, when I realized it had been stolen, I was even angrier.”



The traveler in the latest case said, “I think they should have security around to make this a little less tempting.”

We tried reaching out to the suspect in this case through his attorney and a relative.

We’ll follow up and watch what happens in court.

Just weeks away from holiday travel season, an alert for anyone flying.

