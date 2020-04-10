I-TEAM: More inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned even more inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14.

A week ago, we uncovered an outbreak of the coronavirus behind bars. First, just a handful of inmates tested positive. Now, the number has risen to more than a dozen.

Meantime, the I-TEAM reported Thursday that four people working in the jail have also tested positive.

Weeks ago, the Cuyahoga County Court took steps to get inmates out through plea deals, house arrests or sending them off to prison. The court worked with the sheriff to create extra space, if necessary, to quarantine sick inmates.

Still some corrections officers say the county has not given them enough protective equipment. In fact, one officer outlined concerns directly to the county administration.

But this week, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish fired back.

“We’re better prepared than other places around the country. We have everything we need, and we’re still buying more to make sure we’re prepared. We’ve been preparing for this for weeks and weeks,” said Budish.

County leaders say they now have less than a thousand inmates locked up in the jail. They can’t even remember when the jail was that empty before.

They say they have plenty of space if they need to quarantine more prisoners. Of course, they hope there won’t be a need to do that.