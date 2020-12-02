I-Team: Missing Akron nurse found, suspect involved in shootout

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials at Belmont County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss new details in the murder investigation of a Barnesville woman and the disappearance of an Akron Children’s Hospital nurse, who has now been located.

Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the suspect and 45-year-old Thoue Nichole Bronowski were found in Mississippi Tuesday.  The suspect reportedly got in a shootout with FBI agents.  Sources say the suspect and one FBI agent were shot.  The condition of the suspect is not known.  The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sources also say Bronowski was rescued from the scene.

Bronowski was missing for over a week.  Her mother was killed Thursday.

Law enforcement officials recovered a burned out car in Cleveland believed to belong to the victim. 

