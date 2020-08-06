Police search for suspected gunman after 2 found dead in Medina home

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Medina police and state agents are investigating after two people were found deceased on Baxter Street, sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-TEAM. Police say the individuals were shot.
Officials are searching for Robert Dick, 52, who they have identified as a suspect in this case.
He is believed to be driving a 2016 White Chevy truck with the license plate GYU5685.
Officials say Dick should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.
The investigation started around 5 p.m Thursday and is in the preliminary stages. Medina County officials will release more information when it becomes available.
Meanwhile, Fox 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on this investigation as soon as possible.
