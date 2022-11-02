CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.

We found one homeowner furious while blowing leaves out of his yard. He said, “We pay good taxes for the service.”

Now Cleveland City Council plans to hold a hearing demanding an explanation from the mayor’s office.

In fact, Councilman Mike Polensek points out that Council set aside money in the budget for leaf pick-up.

“We allocated money, and residents voted for an increase in income taxes, specifically to ensure that services such as leaf pickup continue and were actually expanded throughout the city,” said Councilman Kevin Bishop, chair of Council’s Municipal Services and Properties Committee. “I plan to hold a hearing on this issue and understand why Mayor Bibb is reducing resident services.”

Council members were stunned to find out, just now, in November, there would be no leaf pick-up.

The City issued a statement in response to an inquiry from the I-Team.

It said, in part:

“The changes to the seasonal leaf pick-up program is impacting about one-third of the City’s 17 wards designated as high-generation areas. The program has not traditionally been applied equitably across the city. Residents will still have their leaves collected but must bag them up instead of raking them to the tree lawn. Residents are permitted to set out an unlimited number of bagged leaves in their yards, which will be collected with trash.”

The concern in the neighborhoods is that some people are physically unable to bag leaves.

Also, if leaves are piled up when it snows, plows will just push all of those leaves back into yards.