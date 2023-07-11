[Editor’s Note: The video above shows the chaotic moments after a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland. ]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – One of the nine victims injured in a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District says he may not be able to work for several weeks as he recovers from his injuries.

Malik Aguiniga was injured early Sunday morning in the mass shooting on West 6th Street, and he gave the Fox 8 I-Team permission to share his Go Fund Me page. On the page, Aguiniga says he was shot in the leg, and fractured his femur and kneecap.

“If you know me you know I love working and this will have me without work for 6 weeks! I’m looking to cover the money I will be missing in these coming weeks! Anything will help. Appreciate your support,” wrote Aguiniga.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect but so far no arrests have been made.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video from the Barley House that shows the chaotic moments following the shooting. Several people can be seen running for cover after the shots are fired.

Police say nine people were injured in the shooting. One man was critically hurt, but the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

You can find a link to Aguiniga’s Go Fund Me page, here.