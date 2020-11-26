I-TEAM: Mary Jo Pesho killer tries to appeal for new sentence, gets denied

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned an appeals court has denied a push by a killer to get a cut in his sentence for the murder of Mary Jo Pesho.

The crime became one of Northeast Ohio’s most notorious cases of all time.

We recently uncovered court records showing Shannon Kidd trying to appeal for the first time even though decades have passed since the crime.

24 years ago, two young men kidnapped Mary Jo Pesho, a mother, outside the old Parmatown Mall. Later, they killed her.

Investigators ultimately charged Mark DiMarco and Shannon Kidd and convicted both of them.

DiMarco took his own life in prison.

Now, Kidd just tried to get a break from the court. But, this week, an appeals court issued a ruling denying that without even holding a hearing.

Back in 1998, Kidd struck a plea deal. He testified against the other guy and ended up getting sent to prison for 40 years to life. But, Kidd recently signed an affidavit claiming, “I thought I had been sentenced to 20 years to life per the discussions I had with the prosecutors.”

And, the new filing said Kidd was sentenced under the wrong law.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed papers with the court arguing Kidd didn’t have a legal right to any appeal, especially so long after the crime.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley released a statement saying, “The State Public Defender’s Office should be ashamed of themselves for filing this frivolous motion on behalf of this barbaric killer.”

And, FOX 8 video from 1998 shows an assistant county prosecutor saying, “I’d call him a killer. That’s what he is.”

Ray Pesho lost his wife, and he recently reacted to the new legal push from Shannon Kidd.

Pesho told the I-TEAM, “A lot of lives were destroyed that day. He knew what he was doing then.”

In fact, the I-TEAM dug up the plea agreement for Shannon Kidd. It’s four pages long. It outlines the time he could get in prison and he signed it.

But now, lawyers argued he never read the agreement. They say he was just a teen and relied on what he was told by “the adults in the room.”

