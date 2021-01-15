I-TEAM: Manager at Cleveland Hopkins airport investigated for security breach

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered another security breach involving an employee at Hopkins Airport. And, what happened is something we’ve seen there before.

Multiple sources tell the I-TEAM, an airport manager was stopped this week heading to catch a flight without going through a security checkpoint. We’ve learned a TSA agent spotted him in a secure area.

Now, the airport and the Transportation Security Administration are investigating.

TSA released a short statement saying, “TSA is looking into the incident along with our airport partners. Investigations can take up to 90 days to complete.”

This marks just the latest case like this. In July, we showed you video of the local general manager for American Airlines, and the video got him fired. Multiple sources tell us he went through a security door and got on his flight without going through screening at an airport checkpoint.

The I-TEAM has also shown you video from 2019. A deputy commissioner for Hopkins Airport “improperly escorted” a relative through a secure area.

And, in 2018, an airport official helped another City Hall executive bypass security.

The city officials in those earlier security breaches all got suspended. Too early for any punishment in the latest incident. The investigation just beginning.

We’ve learned the manager stopped this time, ultimately, ended up going on his flight, but not until after he finally went through security.

We also reached out to the City of Cleveland for comment and have yet to hear back.