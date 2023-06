[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of the top stories on FOX8.com for June 3, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, at about 9 a.m. a man was shot in the stomach while opening his corner store on East 123rd Street.

FOX 8 Photo

A woman was also shot, according to the I-Team.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest breaking news and weather.