I-TEAM: Man in custody after pursuit with police ends in crash in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A man is in custody following a Thursday afternoon East Cleveland police pursuit that ended with a crash in Cleveland.

Police Chief Scott Gardner tells the Fox 8 I-Team the suspect, Destin Kelly, was arrested on several charges, including receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on a peace officer. The chief said a loaded firearm that was later learned to be stolen was also recovered.

The suspect’s name will be released once charges are filed in court Friday.

According to police, the chase started around 1:42 p.m. Thursday when police were alerted to a vehicle that may have been involved in a crime in another community.

“Officers ran the plate on the vehicle, and the vehicle was reported as stolen,” Gardner said. “Officers exited their cruiser to interact with the driver of the vehicle. The male refused to exit or roll his window down. He then put the vehicle in drive and partially stuck the officer that was speaking with the driver. The driver also struck a cruiser that had blocked him in the driveway.”

The chief added that the vehicle fled from officers and ended up on St. Clair near Blenheim in Cleveland.

Police further stated that the suspect’s vehicle then struck a red Jeep which was traveling westbound on St. Clair. The red Jeep struck a white vehicle that was also traveling westbound on St. Clair.

Gardner said two people went to the hospital to get checked out. He did not believe anyone was seriously injured.