I-Team: Man held on $250,000 bond in shooting of pregnant woman and baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Nathaniel Jolly, 54, is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a felony assault charge.

He was arrested Tuesday in the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 6-month-old nephew.

court this morning for man arrested in shooting of pregnant woman and an infant in suspected road rage incident on Cleveland’s east side Saturday…victims recovering — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 17, 2020

Jolly waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Prosecutors asked for a high bond.

A judge ordered him held on $250,000.

Nathaniel Jolly, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury will review the case.

Jolly is accused of shooting into another vehicle Saturday around 11 p.m.

Starla Love told the FOX 8 I-Team what happened.

“He was trying to kill us. There was no doubt about it. Just came close to us, blocked us in, said we hit his car or almost hit his car, and then he started shooting at us.”

Love was hit in the leg with a bullet and glass.

Her 6-month-old nephew was shot in the back while in his carseat.

Both are expected to recover.

