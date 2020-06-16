I-Team: Man arrested in shooting of pregnant woman and baby in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 54-year-old Nathaniel Jolly has been arrested on charges connected to a weekend shooting in Cleveland.

A pregnant woman and her 6-month-old baby were shot Saturday at the corner of East 116th Street and Union Avenue around 11 p.m.

Starla Love told the FOX 8 I-Team what happened.

“He was trying to kill us. There was no doubt about it. Just came close to us, blocked us in, said we hit his car or almost hit his car, and then he started shooting at us.”

The Cleveland Division of Police released a photo of the suspect and his car.

The suspect was identified by a witness as Jolly.

He’s charged with assault.

Court documents say Jolly shot into the vehicle Starla Love was in with other relatives.

Starla was hit in the leg with a bullet and glass.

Her 6-month-old nephew was shot in the back while in his carseat.

The FOX 8 I-Team spoke to his mother, Angelique Moore.

“My baby got hurt. Our kids are getting hurt. It hits close to home. This is my child. My first born.”

The baby and Starla are expected to make a full recovery.

