(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb now getting driven around by his security detail in big SUVs that we had been told the city bought to help fight crime.

Your money paid for it. So, we investigated.

The mayor recently wrapped up a news conference, and then the I-Team captured video of him walking to a large SUV. His security detail was there to drive him away.

Last year, the I-Team revealed the city bought three Expeditions. Seven-seat SUVs outfitted with police lights.

Cleveland police insisted the vehicles had not been bought for the mayor’s detail. But, now, city hall confirms all three SUVs are being used for the mayor.

We went to an activist in Hough behind the social media site FixOurStreets216.

“The optics is bad. And, I hear a lot of this in my neighborhood,” Terry McNeil said. “And, the first thing they say is, ‘Well, the Mayor can buy SUVs, but he can’t fix potholes in our neighborhood.’”

The I-Team had first revealed city hall spent your money on new aluminum wheels and paint for smaller SUVs used by the mayor.

Now, he rides in bigger vehicles that cost a total of nearly $170,000.

Yet, taxpayers tell us they are desperate to see more done about crime and many other problems.

Terry McNeil added, “The people around the Mayor need to remind him of his campaign promises because a lot of them are falling short.”

Last December, the police chief told us, “‘I’ll make the decision how those vehicles are gonna be used.”

Wayne Drummond made it clear he’d decide how officers would use the new SUVs. But, again, all three now belong to the detail for the mayor.

You should also know, the I-Team asked for emails about these vehicles last December. Now, more than seven months later, the city just released the emails. Took all that time. But, when we went through the records, we found nothing more than routine emails. Things like purchase orders and delivery dates.

The Mayor’s office issued a statement:

“The Division of Police transferred the Ford Expeditions from their existing fleet to the mayor’s detail team. The mayor needs reliable transportation to perform his daily work, which includes attending meetings and speaking engagements across the city. On multiple occasions the department-issued Chevy Tahoe broke down while conducting city business, putting the mayor and his team in difficult situations. Vehicles are ordered by the Department of Public Safety and upon receiving, allocation of those vehicles is made by the Safety Director and Chief of Police based on the benefit to safety, its divisions, and ancillary operations.”

But, once again, Mayor Bibb did his best to avoid hard questions from the I-Team. We tried repeatedly to talk to him for this story. No luck.

This comes after the I-Team also has revealed the Mayor travelling around the country and taking police officers with him for protection.

As for the SUVs transferred to the security detail, we found one had been used by the chief. The other two had not been used much at all despite police saying they would be assigned.